The youthful 38-year-old Sanna Marin, who marked history as youngest elected Finnish PM in 2019.
Born in 1985, Helsinki was raised by a “rainbow” family.
Graduating from her high school in 2004, she was the first in her family to enter the gates of a university.
From working at a bakery shop to ending up at Finland’s prime ministerial desk, at the young age of 34, her career changed drastically.
Her term confronted the challenges of a global pandemic to finland’s questionable NATO collaboration.
Marin’s personal life also gained leverage, when in 2018 she introduced her daughter Emma to fiancé Markus Raikkonen.
Sanna Marin tied knot with her longtime partner and former Finnish soccer player, Markus Raikkonen
In 2023 Marin’s successful tenure hit a bump when her political career swirled into scandalous allegations, that forced her to quit politics.
Later, her divorce from a 19-year-old partnership headlined major coverage.
Currently, Marin is all set to explore new opportunities in media and entertainment.
