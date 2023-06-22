Mahatma Gandhi - 'Ram, Ram'
Michael Jackson - "Let me have some milk"
Albert Einstein - "I want to go when I want to go. It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share; it is time to go."
Charlie Chaplin - “Why not? After all, it belongs to Him.”
Winston Churchill - "I Am Bored With It All"
Che Guevara - "I know you've come to kill me. Shoot, you are only going to kill a man."
Beethoven: "Pity, Pity - Too Late!"
Thomas Alva Edison - "It's very beautiful over there"
Bob Marley - "Money Can't Buy Life"
Karl Marx: "Get out of here and leave me alone. Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough already."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Precious Gifts India Gave To The World