Mahatma Gandhi - 'Ram, Ram'

22 Jun, 2023

Sankunni K

Michael Jackson - "Let me have some milk"

Albert Einstein - "I want to go when I want to go. It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share; it is time to go."

Charlie Chaplin - “Why not? After all, it belongs to Him.”

Winston Churchill - "I Am Bored With It All"

Che Guevara - "I know you've come to kill me. Shoot, you are only going to kill a man."

Beethoven: "Pity, Pity - Too Late!"

Thomas Alva Edison - "It's very beautiful over there"

Bob Marley - "Money Can't Buy Life"

Karl Marx: "Get out of here and leave me alone. Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough already."

