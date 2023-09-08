List of 11 Largest, Longest and Biggest Superlatives In The World
Asia is the Largest continent of the world. There are 40 countries in Asia. It stretches from the eastern Mediterranean Sea to the western Pacific Ocean.
The Pacific Ocean the largest and deepest of the world ocean basins. Covering up to 63 million square miles and contains more than half of the free water on Earth.
Largest River in the world is Nile river it spreads across 6650 Kms from Northeast Africa and flows into the Mediterranean sea.
The largest country in the world is Russia with a total area of 17,098,242 Km². Equivalent to 11% of the total world's landmass.
India is the most populated country in the world with 1,425.8 million people in an area of 3.28 lakh Km².
India is also the largest representative form of democracy in the world.
Greenland is the largest island in the world with Greenland with 2,166,086 sq km which is three times the size of Texas.
The Antarctica Desert is the largest desert in the world with in Antarctica and covers an area of about 14,200,000 sq.km,
The Blue Whale is the largest animal in the world. The maximum recorded weight was 190 tonnes measuring 27.6 metres (91 ft)
The African Bush Elephant is the Largest Land Animal on Earth weighing up to 13,000 pounds.
The Great Wall of China is the longest manmade wall. The estimated length is at 8,852Kms.
