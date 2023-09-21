Countries That Are Far Away From India (In Kms)- In Pics
From India the distance to the United States of America is 13,595 km.
The distance between India to Dubai is 2,475 km.
From India to China the distance calculated is 2,982 km.
The distance between Australia to India is 7,809 km.
The distance between Canada and India is around 11,462 km.
From England to India the distance between these two countries is 7,197 km.
The distance between France and India is 7,364 km.
The distance between South Korea and India is 5,056 km.
From India to Thailand the distance between these 2 countries is 4,513 km.
The distance between India and Germany is approximately 6,748 km.
Neighbouring country Pakistan shares a distance of 1,452 km with India.
