Largest Railway Tunnels On Planet
Seikan Tunnel (Japan): The Seikan Tunnel in Japan, spanning 53.85km, holds the record as the longest rail tunnel in the world.
Channel Tunnel (UK): The Channel Tunnel, measuring 50.5km in length, is situated on the English Channel, marking the border between the UK and France.
Lotschberg Base Tunnel (Switzerland): This 34.6km tunnel enables the operation of passenger and freight trains by BLS on the Lötschberg line in Switzerland.
Iwate-Ichinohe Tunnel (Japan): This tunnel boasts an overall length of 25.81km.
Daishimizu Tunnel (Japan): The Daishimizu tunnel, spanning 22km, is the eighth longest rail tunnel globally.
Guadarrama Rail Tunnel (Spain): The construction of a 28.4km tunnel through the Sierra de Guadarrama mountain range is part of the high-speed railway between Madrid and Valladolid in Spain.
Taihang Tunnel (China): Located in the Taihang Mountains in China, the first longest tunnel is the 27.8km twin tube tunnel built as part of the Shijiazhuang-Taiyuan railway project in 2007.
Hakkoda Tunnel (Japan): Ranking as the sixth longest in the world, the Hakkoda Tunnel measures 26.45km in length.
