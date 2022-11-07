Mauna Lao — World's Largest Active Volcano
Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, which is the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago.
Mauna Loa sits immediately north of Kilauea volcano, which is currently erupting from its summit crater.
Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. In written history, dating to 1843, it's erupted 33 times.
Mauna Loa's enormous size may allow it to store more magma, leading to larger lava flows when an eruption occurs.
Scientists can't tell far in advance when and where Mauna Loa will open new vents and erupt. Vents generally form along the volcano's rift zone. That's where the mountain is splitting apart, the rock is cracked and relatively weak and it's easier for magma to emerge.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has more than 60 GPS stations on Mauna Loa taking measurements to estimate the location and the amount of magma accumulating beneath the surface.
