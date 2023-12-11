Most Beautiful Mountains In The World
11 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mount Fuji in Japan is world’s most iconic mountains on the planet.
Mitre Peak in New Zealand is one of the most photographed mountain peaks in the world.
Vinicunca in Peru is one of the most colourful and beautiful mountains int hr world.
Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth and its intimidating peak stretches 8,850m into the sky.
Ama Dablam in Nepal is another picturesque mountains in the world.
Fitz Roy in Argentina and Chile is one of the jewels in the amazing Andes. It emerges out of the South American mountain range.
Kirkjufell in Iceland is too picturesque to ignore and is one of the most photographed hills on the planet.
Matterhorn in Switzerland is the most beautiful mountains in the world.
Table Mountain in South Africa is the most famous flat-topped mountain on the planet.
Triglav in Slovenia is a beautiful mountain and it features on the country’s flag.
