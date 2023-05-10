Most Expensive Mangoes in The World

Miyazaki Mango grows in Japan and costs between Rs 2-2.7 lakh per KG. (Photo: pexels.com)
Kohitur Mango is the costliest mango in India and is sold at Rs 1,500 per piece.
Alphonso Mango is called the king of mangoes and is priced at Rs 300 -400 per kg.
Sindhri Mango from Pakistan costs Rs 300-400 in the international market.
Nur Jahan Mango is named after wife of Mughal emperor Jehangir and is sold at Rs 500-1000 per piece.Nur Jahan Mango is named after wife of Mughal emperor Jehangir and is sold at Rs 500-1000 per piece.
Carabao Mango is grown in Philippines and is sold at Rs 150-200 rupees per kg.
Since 2011, a farmer in Japan has been cultivating mangoes in the cold Tokachi district of the country's northernmost island. Since 2011, a farmer in Japan has been cultivating mangoes in the cold Tokachi district of the country's northernmost island.