7 Most POLLUTED Cities on Planet - PM 2.5 Ranking
According to the Swiss company IQAir, here are the 7 most polluted cities in the world by PM2.5 levels on October 4.
Shenyang (China) is the seventh most polluted city with 130 AQI.
Wuhan (China) is sixth with 153 AQI.
Mumbai (India) is the fifth most polluted city in the world with 157 AQI, as per IQAir.
Kolkata (India) is fourth with 161 AQI.
Dhaka (Bangladesh) is the third most polluted city with 168 AQI.
Lahore (Pakistan) is the second most polluted city with 170 AQI.
Delhi (India) tops the list with 482 overall AQI.
IQAir is a Swiss company that sells air purifiers and tracks the world’s levels of airborne contaminants.
