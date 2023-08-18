Mushaal Hussein Mullick is a Pakistani national who married Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik
18 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Mushaal Hussein has been in the news recently; she is now part of the Cabinet of Pakistan's caretaker government
She is appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment
Yasin Malik's wife and other members of caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar's Cabinet
Mushaal Hussein Mullick is a graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE)
Her mother Rehana Hussein Mullick was a member of the Pakistan Muslim League's Women's Wing and served as its Secretary General
Mushaal's father MA Hussain, was an economics professor who was also the first Pakistani member of a Nobel Prize Jury.
Yasin Malik and Mushaal Hussein Mullick met in 2005 during one of his tours to Pakistan
Yasin Malik and Mushaal Hussein Mullick have a daughter together
Mushaal and Yasin got married in 2009 and their wedding ceremonies were attended by many big political leaders.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Deadliest Snakes in the World And Their Scientific Names