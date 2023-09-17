Kim Jong Un listens to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as he inspects Russian warplanes at the Vladivostok International airport in Russian Far East on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
16 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Kim Jong Un listens to explanations by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy while visiting the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate of the Russian navy in the port of Vladivostok, Russian Far East. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Kim Jong Un applauds after arriving in Artyom, near Vladivostok, Russian Far East on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako telegram channel via AP)
Kim Jong Un walks surrounded by his bodyguards after arriving in Artyom, near Vladivostok, Russian Far East on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako telegram channel via AP)
Kim Jong Un visits the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate of the Russian navy in the port of Vladivostok, Russian Far East Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive to inspect Russian warplanes at the Vladivostok International airport in Vladivostok, Russian Far East on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Kim Jong Un poses with a pilot after the demonstration flight of a Su-35 fighter jet at a Russian aircraft plant that produces fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
