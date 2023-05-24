PM Modi, Australia's Anthony Albanese Hold Candid Conversation in Sydney
24 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Australia, had a spectacular event in Sydney on Tuesday where thousands of people gathered at the Qudos Bank Arena to catch a glimpse of him.
On the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. He also held a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
PM Narendra Modi held talks with Governor General David Hurley of Australia in Sydney. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between both countries.
Making a joint statement with Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said, "Regarding the attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements, we had talked earlier as well and we have talked today also."
Both Modi and Albanese lauded the contributions of Australia’s Indian diaspora communities in cementing bilateral ties.
The leaders also welcomed the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government’s decision to rename a road along Perth’s Swan River in recognition of Private Nain Singh Sailani.
Modi also invited Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the upcoming Cricket World Cup this year. "At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," Modi said.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Popular Bollywood Films of Nitesh Pandey