PM Modi's gifts to G20 leaders showcase Indian culture and heritage
09 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was presented with a Pithora wall painting created by Rathwa artists from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.
PM Modi presented a Kangra miniature artwork from Himachal Pradesh to US President Joe Biden.
Mata Ni Pachedi, a handcrafted textile item, was presented to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
A Kinnauri Shawl was presented to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
The Kanal brass set from Himachal's Mandi and Kullu regions was presented to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Patan Patola was presented to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The 'Agate Bowl' was presented to the leaders of France, Germany, and Singapore.
