PM Modi receives guard of honour as he arrives in Cairo on his maiden state-visit to Egypt.
25 Jun, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
In a warm gesture, PM Modi was received by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly at Cairo airport
PM Modi receives a warm welcome from members of Indian Community in Cairo
PM Modi is swarmed by members of Indian diaspora
PM Narendra Modi meets Hassan Allam Holding Company CEO Hassan Allam
PM Modi meets Egyptian author and political thinker Tarek Heggy in Cairo
PM Modi meets Egypt’s prominent yoga instructors Reem Jabal and Nada Adel in Cairo
PM Modi meets with Egypt Grand Mufti Shawky Ibrahim Allam in Cairo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Heliopolis War Memorial, in Cairo
PM Modi pays floral tribute to valiant Indian Soldiers at the Heliopolis War Memorial.
PM Modi holds a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet headed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly
PM meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at President House in Cairo
PM Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
PM Modi being conferred with the highest state honour of Egypt', the Order of the Nile’ award, by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
PM Modi poses for a picture during his visit to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo
PM Modi during his visit to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Sphinx of Giza in Cairo
PM Modi departs from Egypt for New Delhi on Sunday.
