PM Modi receives guard of honour as he arrives in Cairo on his maiden state-visit to Egypt.

25 Jun, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

In a warm gesture, PM Modi was received by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly at Cairo airport

PM Modi receives a warm welcome from members of Indian Community in Cairo

PM Modi is swarmed by members of Indian diaspora

PM Narendra Modi meets Hassan Allam Holding Company CEO Hassan Allam

PM Modi meets Egyptian author and political thinker Tarek Heggy in Cairo

PM Modi meets Egypt’s prominent yoga instructors Reem Jabal and Nada Adel in Cairo

PM Modi meets with Egypt Grand Mufti Shawky Ibrahim Allam in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Heliopolis War Memorial, in Cairo

PM Modi pays floral tribute to valiant Indian Soldiers at the Heliopolis War Memorial.

PM Modi holds a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet headed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly

PM meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at President House in Cairo

PM Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

PM Modi being conferred with the highest state honour of Egypt', the Order of the Nile’ award, by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

PM Modi poses for a picture during his visit to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo

PM Modi during his visit to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Sphinx of Giza in Cairo

PM Modi departs from Egypt for New Delhi on Sunday.

