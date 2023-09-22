PHOTOS: PM Modi-Justin Trudeau In Happier Times
22 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here's looking at the photos of the PMs of both India and Canada in happier times and also understanding what's going on between the two nations
A few days ago, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made an allegation that he has credible information that Indian govt may be behind the assasination of Khalistani Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
After this allegation, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that an Indian diplomat had been expelled by Ottawa as a 'consequence'
It was described by the Canadian Minister that the Indian diplomat was the head of the Indian Intelligence Agency in the country
Reacting to these allegations put by Canada, India called them 'absurd and motivated'
Apart from this, India accused Canada of harbouring terrorists and also claimed its inaction against extremists as a 'long-standing' concern
The Indian government also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat from the country just like how Canada expelled an Indian
India has also suspended the Visa Services of Canadian citizens coming to India temporarily, until further notice
India has also issued a warning for its citizens travelling to Canada and has asked them to travel with 'utmost caution' as anti-India activities are growing
To escalate the matter further, Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, said that the country was not trying to 'provoke' India or 'escalate' the situation but was 'simply laying out the facts'
He further added that the Canadian government will 'follow the evidence and also make sure that the work is done to hold people to account'
