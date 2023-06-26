PM Narendra Modi visits pyramids in Egypt.
PM Narendra Modi with Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt.
PM Modi taking a tour of the pyramids with Egyptian dignitaries.
Prior to visiting the pyramids, PM Modi was awarded the "Order of the Nile", the highest state award of the Republic of Egypt.
PM Narendra Modi said that he had "rich discussion on the cultural histories" of India & Egypt with Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly.
PM Narendra Modi in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza.
PM Narendra Modi thanked the government and people of Egypt for " the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation".
