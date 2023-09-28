Prophet Muhammad birthday_ Top 10 Unknown Facts
Prophet Muhammad was born in the holy city of Mecca in 570 AD
Muslims believe Muhammad to be a descendent of another prophet, Ismail.
The Prophet’s father, Abdullah ibn Abd al-Muttalib, died before Prophet Muhammad was born.
Prophet Muhammad was given the name 'The Trustworthy’ in Medina.
Muhammad married his first wife, Sayyida Khadija, aged 25.
During his married life, Muhammad would take on chores such as sweeping the floor, repairing old clothes and doing the shopping.
The Angel Jibreel first appeared to Muhammad in 610 AD
Muhammad would never eat alone and would always go out of his way to invite others to dine with him.
Muhammad (PBUH) would not preach in excess.
The Prophet was most likely born on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal.
