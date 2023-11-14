RANKED! 5 Most Polluted Cities on Planet Today - PM 2.5 Ranking
As per Swiss company IQAir, here are 5 most polluted cities in the world today by PM2.5 levels on November 14.
Kolkata (India) is the Fifth most polluted city with 151 AQI.
Baghdad (Iraq) is the fourth most polluted city with 154 AQI.
Mumbai (India) is third with 161 AQI.
Lahore (Pakistan) is the second most polluted city with 169 AQI.
Delhi (India) tops the list with 255 overall AQI.
IQAir is a Swiss company that sells air purifiers and tracks the world’s levels of airborne contaminants.
