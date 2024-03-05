Revealed: World's Top 10 Richest People In 2024
05 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Jeff Bezos: Founder of Amazon, leading the pack with his e-commerce empire and investments in space exploration through Blue Origin
Elon Musk: Tesla and SpaceX CEO known for his innovations in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and ambitious plans for interplanetary colonization
Bernard Arnault: Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, dominating the luxury goods market with iconic brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Di
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook's co-founder and CEO, driving the world's largest social media platform and expanding his influence in virtual reality and digital communication
Bill Gates: Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, leveraging his wealth to tackle global challenges in health, education, and poverty through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Steve Ballmer: Former Microsoft CEO, now a major investor and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, continuing to build his wealth through diverse investment
Warren Buffett: Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, renowned for his value investing philosophy and long-term success in the sto
Larry Ellison: Co-founder and former CEO of Oracle Corporation, pioneering the development of enterprise software and cloud computing solutions.
Larry Page: Co-founder of Google and CEO of Alphabet Inc., driving innovation in internet search, artificial intelligence, and technology infrastructure
Sergey Brin: Co-founder of Google and President of Alphabet Inc., contributing to Google's success and leading initiatives in emerging technologies like self-driving cars and life sciences
