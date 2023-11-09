Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy Celebrate Diwali
09 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy who are considered a power couple, celebrated Diwali with the Hindu community.
In this photograph, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak can be seen interacting with the people of Hindu community.
A well-dressed couple, both Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy look lovely in this candid picture.
Rishi Sunak and his wife here are seen watching children who are praying on the occasion of Diwali.
This photograph of the UK PM is from the last year's Diwali.
Rishi Sunak is seen putting a diya on Diwali 2022.
Rishi Sunak is seen sitting outside his house's main door and put the diya to celebrate the festival of lights.
This picture of Rishi Sunak is also from the Diwali celebrations from last year.
This is a photograph of the rangoli made on the entrance of the UK PM's home in 2022.
