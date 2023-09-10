Rishi Sunak - UK Prime Minister- Sunak was born to Indian parents of Punjabi descent.
Kamala Devi Harris - 49th Vice President of The United States. She was born to an Indian father and Jamaican mother.
Wavel Ramkalawan- President of Seychelles - A 3rd generation Indian migrant, Ramakalavan's family has roots in Bihar.
Prithvirajsing Roopun- The President of Mauritius. He was born in an Indian Arya Samaji Hindu family.
Pravind Kumar Jugnauth- Former Prime Minister of Mauritius. Jugnauth was born into a Hindu family, originally from Uttar Pradesh.
Mohamed Irfaan Ali- President Of Guyana. Ali was born into an Indo-Guyanese Muslim family in Leonora. His family has roots in India.
Leo Eric Varadkar- Ireland Minister- Varadkar is the son of Mumbai-born Ashok Varadkar.
Halimah Yacob- President of Singapore. She is the daughter of an Indian father.
Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi- President of Suriname. Santokhi was born to an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family in Lelydorp, Suriname.
Antonio Luis Santos da Costa- Prime Minister of Portugal. Costa is half Indian and half Portuguese.
