Rishi Sunak - UK Prime Minister- Sunak was born to Indian parents of Punjabi descent.

10 Sep, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Kamala Devi Harris - 49th Vice President of The United States. She was born to an Indian father and Jamaican mother.

Wavel Ramkalawan- President of Seychelles - A 3rd generation Indian migrant, Ramakalavan's family has roots in Bihar.

Prithvirajsing Roopun- The President of Mauritius. He was born in an Indian Arya Samaji Hindu family.

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth- Former Prime Minister of Mauritius. Jugnauth was born into a Hindu family, originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali- President Of Guyana. Ali was born into an Indo-Guyanese Muslim family in Leonora. His family has roots in India.

Leo Eric Varadkar- Ireland Minister- Varadkar is the son of Mumbai-born Ashok Varadkar.

Halimah Yacob- President of Singapore. She is the daughter of an Indian father.

Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi- President of Suriname. Santokhi was born to an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family in Lelydorp, Suriname.

Antonio Luis Santos da Costa- Prime Minister of Portugal. Costa is half Indian and half Portuguese.

