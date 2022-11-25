25 Nov, 2022
The gigantic boat is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that is said to have existed about 200 million to 335 million years ago.
The boat is expected to have shopping malls, ports for smaller ships and aircrafts to ferry passengers in.
As per reports, the terayacht will accommodate 60,000 people. It will have 19 villas and 64 apartments on each ‘wing’
Shaped like a turtle, this terayacht will become the world’s biggest floating structure.
Lazzarini, the man behind Pangeos has estimated the cost of building it to be $8 billion (About ₹65,000 crore approx).
