10 Shocking Facts About North Korea
Dictatorship for Over 70 Years: North Korea has been under the rule of Kim family for more than 7 decades, with Kim Jong-un taking power in 2011.
Restricted Internet Access: Internet access is severely limited, with most citizens only permitted to visit government-controlled websites.
Extreme Isolation: North Korea is one of the most isolated countries globally, maintaining tight control over trade, diplomacy, and citizen movements.
Massive Military Presence: The nation boasts one of the world's largest standing armies, with around 1.2 million active military personnel.
Media Monopoly: The government controls all media outlets, barring access to foreign news sources for its citizens.
Human Rights Violations: Human rights abuses are prevalent, including political prison camps, forced labor, and restrictions on freedom of expression.
Extreme Poverty: With a centrally planned economy and limited trade, North Korea ranks as one of the poorest nations globally.
Restricted Foreign Travel: Travel abroad requires government approval for North Koreans.
Nuclear Weapons Program: The country has conducted multiple nuclear weapons tests, leading to international sanctions.
Reliance on Foreign Aid: North Korea heavily relies on foreign aid to feed its population, with millions suffering from malnutrition and health issues.
