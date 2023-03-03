More than 310,000 utility customers in Texas had no electricity as of Thursday night, according to poweroutage.us. That was down from 346,000 early in the evening. (AP Photo)
Several school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area canceled after-school activities and events because of the forecast. (AP Photo)
A storm system marched eastward Friday, threatening heavy snow in the Midwest and Northeast after spawning likely tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana. (AP Photo)
The storms will threaten the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys with tornadoes as they move toward New England, the Storm Prediction Center said. (AP Photo)
Heavy rain was reported in northern Arkansas, where police in Hardy, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Little Rock asked residents along the Spring River to leave their homes because of flooding while hail and strong winds were reported in Oklahoma.
