Strawberry Moon rising over the famous city of Liverpool
04 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The strawberry moon at Roker in Sunderland
Strawberry moon rising over West Seattle
Strawberry Moon rising over Longleat Forest
Strawberry Moon rising over Balbriggan Lighthouse
Strawberry Moon rise in London
Strawberry Moon and Tahoma
Strawberry Full Moon rising behind St Michael's Mount in Cornwall
Full Strawberry Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty
Full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bugatti's Design For New Residential Tower In Dubai Unveiled