Strawberry Moon rising over the famous city of Liverpool

04 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

The strawberry moon at Roker in Sunderland

Strawberry moon rising over West Seattle

Strawberry Moon rising over Longleat Forest

Strawberry Moon rising over Balbriggan Lighthouse

Strawberry Moon rise in London

Strawberry Moon and Tahoma

Strawberry Full Moon rising behind St Michael's Mount in Cornwall

Full Strawberry Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty

Full Strawberry Moon rising at Stonehenge

