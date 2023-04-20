Top 10 Bridges That Cross International Borders

New Europe Bridge, Bulgarian and Romanian Border: It connects Vidin, Bulgaria with Calafat, Romania.
Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, Canada-United States: The bridge sits comfortably over the Saint Lawrence River and Saint Lawrence Seaway that connects Ogdensburg, New York to Johnstown, Ontario in Canada.
Ambassador Bridge, US, and Canadian Border: The suspension bridge stretches over 7,545 feet (2,300 meters). Ambassador bridge is one of many other bridges that cross the US-Canada border.
Bosphorus Bridge, Turkey: It connects Ortaköy, Istanbul (in Europe) with Beylerbeyi, Istanbul, Turkey (in Asia).
Bridge Of No Return, North Korea-South Korea: The bridge is no longer in use. The reason for its name is because of Operation Big Switch, a prisoner exchange agreement which took place after the Korea war in 1953.
Guadiana International Bridge, Spain-Portugal: The bridge links Portugal’s A22 motorway to Spain’s A-49 Motorway. The bridge is one of the longest in Spain and the third-longest bridge in Portugal.
Rainbow Bridge, US-Canadian Border: The arch bridge across the Niagara Gorge is a well-renowned tourist site connecting the cities of Niagara Falls in the United States and Canada.
The Tajikistan-Afghanistan bridge: The bridge connects Panji Poyon, Tajikistan with Sherkhan Bandar, Afghanistan. It spans 2,204 feet (672 meters) and is an example of a girder bridge.
Three Countries Bridge: Located near the tripoint of France, Germany, and Switzerland, the Three Countries Bridge crosses the Rhine between France and Germany.
Victoria Falls Bridge: he Victoria Falls Bridge crosses the Zambezi River not far from the world famous Victoria Falls. It connects the towns of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Livingstone in Zambia.
