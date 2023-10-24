Top 10 Celebrity Homes Around The World- In Pics
Britney Spears advertised her Spanish-style property in Thousand Oaks, California, for a cool $9 million in April, apparently to move into a bigger house just around the block.
The Beckhams are virtually British royalty, and it appears that they now have a palace to match. The couple is said to have paid 27 million pounds for this country estate.
Jennifer Lawrence paid more than $7 million for this Beverly Hills home from Ellen DeGeneres who bought it from Jessica Simpson.
Rihanna sold this Beverly Hills super-luxury house to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for a cheap price of $14 million.
See Photos of Justin Bieber's Thirty million-dollar Mansion while in the United Kingdom, London
Kendall Jenner, model and the second youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, reportedly paid a total of 6.5 million dollars for this lavish pad.
Two swimming pools, two wineries, a spa, and an extensive entertainment pavilion are part of the twenty-million-dollar mansion owned by Kim Kardashian an Kanye West.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner, purchased this Hidden Hills home in June, which is convenient given her proximity to older sister Kim and'momager' Kris.
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker reportedly paid $2.5 million for this Malibu apartment. The mid-century home is right around the corner from Cyrus' boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth.
Taylor owns this Rhode Island mansion, which she purchased for a very low price of $17 million in cash.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Bizarre Laws Of North Korea