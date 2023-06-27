Top 10 Cities With Skyscrapers in The World
27 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hong Kong has a total of 657 skyscrapers.
Shenzhen has a total of 513 skyscrapers.
New York has a total of 421 skyscrapers.
Dubai has a total of 395 skyscrapers.
Guangzhou has a total of 254 skyscrapers.
Shanghai has a total of 250 skyscrapers.
Chongqing has a total of 205 skyscrapers.
Tokyo has a total of 200 skyscrapers.
Chicago has a total of 178 skyscrapers.
Wuhan has a total of 183 skyscrapers.
