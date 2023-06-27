Top 10 Cities With Skyscrapers in The World

27 Jun, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Hong Kong has a total of 657 skyscrapers.

Shenzhen has a total of 513 skyscrapers.

New York has a total of 421 skyscrapers.

Dubai has a total of 395 skyscrapers.

Guangzhou has a total of 254 skyscrapers.

Shanghai has a total of 250 skyscrapers.

Chongqing has a total of 205 skyscrapers.

Tokyo has a total of 200 skyscrapers.

Chicago has a total of 178 skyscrapers.

Wuhan has a total of 183 skyscrapers.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Instagrammable Places In the World

 Find Out More