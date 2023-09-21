Top 10 Coffee Consuming Countries In The World (Kg Per Capita Annually)
Finland is the only country in the world to consume 9.6 per capita coffee annually.
Norway is 2nd on the list with a coffee consumption of 7.2 kg per capita annually.
Netherlands comes 3rd on the list. The country consumes 6.7 kg of coffee per capita annually.
Sweden consumes 6.5 kgs of coffee per capita annually.
Slovenia has a coffee consumption of 6.1 Kgs per capita annually.
Austria consumes coffee a total of 5.5 kg per capita annually.
Located in Southeast of Europe, Serbia consumes at total of 5.4 Kgs of coffee kg per capita annually.
Denmark is a country located in Northern Europe. It consumes coffee of about 5,3 kgs per capita annually.
A Wester European country Germany has a coffee consumption of 5.2 kgs per capita annually.
Located in the North Western region, Belgium has a coffee consumption of 4.9 kgs per capita annually.
