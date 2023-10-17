Top 10 Countries Where Same Sex Marriage is Legal by Law

17 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Argentina legalised same sex marriage in 2010.

Belgium passed the same sex marriage law in 2003

In 2005 Canada leaglised same sex marriage

Netherlands in 2001 passed the law and recognised same sex marriage

New Zealand in 2013 legalised same sex marraige

Norway passed the bill to recognise same sex marriage in the year 2009

Portugal also got the recognition for passing the same sex marriage law in 2010

South Africa passed their same sex marriage law in 2006

In 2005 Spain passed the law for same sex marriage

The United States of America got its recognition of same sex law in the year 2015

