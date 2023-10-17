Top 10 Countries Where Same Sex Marriage is Legal by Law
Argentina legalised same sex marriage in 2010.
Belgium passed the same sex marriage law in 2003
In 2005 Canada leaglised same sex marriage
Netherlands in 2001 passed the law and recognised same sex marriage
New Zealand in 2013 legalised same sex marraige
Norway passed the bill to recognise same sex marriage in the year 2009
Portugal also got the recognition for passing the same sex marriage law in 2010
South Africa passed their same sex marriage law in 2006
In 2005 Spain passed the law for same sex marriage
The United States of America got its recognition of same sex law in the year 2015
