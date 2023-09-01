Top 10 Countries With Highest Punjabi Speaking Population
01 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
India has the highest Punjabi-speaking population of 2,270,000
The 2nd on the list is the United Kingdom with 853000 Punjabi-speaking people.
The United States stand at 3rd rank with 700,000 population.
Canada comes 4th on the list with a 468,670 Punjabi-speaking population.
Australia is the 5th country that has 125,904 population
The 6th country on the listing is Malaysia with 100,000 Punjabi-speaking people.
Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania stand on 7th in the category with a population between 50,000-100,000
Thailand has 70000 Punjabi-speaking population and stands at 7th rank.
Italy has a 700,00 people who speaks Punjabi.
The last on the listing is the Philippines with 50,000 population.
