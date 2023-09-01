Top 10 Countries With Highest Punjabi Speaking Population

01 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

India has the highest Punjabi-speaking population of 2,270,000

The 2nd on the list is the United Kingdom with 853000 Punjabi-speaking people.

The United States stand at 3rd rank with 700,000 population.

Canada comes 4th on the list with a 468,670 Punjabi-speaking population.

Australia is the 5th country that has 125,904 population

The 6th country on the listing is Malaysia with 100,000 Punjabi-speaking people.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania stand on 7th in the category with a population between 50,000-100,000

Thailand has 70000 Punjabi-speaking population and stands at 7th rank.

Italy has a 700,00 people who speaks Punjabi.

The last on the listing is the Philippines with 50,000 population.

