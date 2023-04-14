Top 10 Countries With Maximum Indian Population
14 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Over 6,00,000 Indians are living in Nepal and they include traders and businessmen.
According to 2018 report of Ministry of External Affairs, there are 25.95 lakh Indians living in Saudi Arabia.
As per 2018 report of Ministry of External Affairs report, there are 29.88 Lakh Indians residing in Malaysia.
Over 34.25 lakh Indians are living in the UAE and it ranks No. 1 in the population of Non-Resident Indians in the world.
About 2 million Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and 9,207 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are residing in Myanmar.
Around 850,000 Indians are residing in Sri Lanka which comprises 4.4% of the total population.
Over 700,000 Indians are residing in Kuwait which comprises 17.5% of the total population.
Over 950,000 Indians are working or residing in Oman and that comprises 18% of the total population.
Over 250,300 Indians are working in Singapore which comprises 7.4% of the total population.
About 150,000 Indians are working and residing in Bahrain which comprises 19% of the total population.
