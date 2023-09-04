Top 10 Destination Country For Indian Nationals Departures 2022
27.9 per cent of Indians prefer visiting United Arab before any other country.
Second on the list is Saudi Arabia. A total of 11.4 per cent of Indians visit Saudi Arabia.
Only 7.9 per cent of Indians visit the United States of America.
A small proportion of 4.6 per cent of Indians visit to Singapore.
Thailand welcomed 4.4 per cent of Indians in the year 2022 alone.
Only 4.3 per cent of Indians arrived in the United Kingdom in 2022.
The Middle-Eastern country Qatar welcomed 4.1 per cent of Indian visitors in the year 2022.
Kuwait has seen merely 3.9 per cent of Indians visiting the Middle Eastern country in 2022.
Canada has seen 3.6 per cent of Indians arriving in Canada in 2022.
The least visited country by any Indian is Oman with only 3.4 per cent visits in the year 2022.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Popular World Leaders And Their Heights