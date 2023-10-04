Top 10 Famous Scientists and Their Inventions to World-In Pics

04 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Galileo Galilei from Italy invented the Telescope

Alfred Nobel comes from a Swedish background and he invented dynamite.

Isaac Newton hailed from Britain and he invented Calculus.

Albert Einstein was born in Germany and he invented E=mc².

Former President of India Abdul Kalam invented the Missile Technology and now he is popularly known as the Missle Man of India

Alexander Graham Bell hailing from Canada invented the telephone

Charles Darwin hails from Britain, he invented the theory of Evolution

Benjamin Franklin from the USA invented the Lightning rod

Robert Oppenheimer hailing from USA invented the Atomic Bomb

James Watt was a Scottish inventor and he invented the steam engine

