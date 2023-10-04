Top 10 Famous Scientists and Their Inventions to World-In Pics
Galileo Galilei from Italy invented the Telescope
Alfred Nobel comes from a Swedish background and he invented dynamite.
Isaac Newton hailed from Britain and he invented Calculus.
Albert Einstein was born in Germany and he invented E=mc².
Former President of India Abdul Kalam invented the Missile Technology and now he is popularly known as the Missle Man of India
Alexander Graham Bell hailing from Canada invented the telephone
Charles Darwin hails from Britain, he invented the theory of Evolution
Benjamin Franklin from the USA invented the Lightning rod
Robert Oppenheimer hailing from USA invented the Atomic Bomb
James Watt was a Scottish inventor and he invented the steam engine
