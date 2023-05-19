Top 10 Friendly Animals in The World
19 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Calm and compassionate, capybaras are exceptionally social animals in the world.
Loyal and sensitive to human emotions, dogs are quick to become friends.
House cats are loving and full of personality. They are smart and fastidiously clean.
Dolphins, the playful aquatic mammals, rank among the smartest species.
With big ears and cute faces, rabbits are among the top 10 friendliest animals in the world.
Majestic and loyal, horses share a long history of friendship with human beings.
Known for being stuck up, swans one of the friendliest birds around and are loved by the human voice.
Guinea pigs usually friendly animals with human beings.
Incredibly cute and fun-loving, pandas are known to be friendliest animals in the world.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Heartbreaking Messages From Shah Rukh Khan to Sameer Wankhede