Top 10 Happiest Countries in The World
02 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Finland is the happiest country in the world with happiness index of 7.82.
Denmark is the second happiest country with a happiness index of 7.64.
Iceland is the third happiest country in the world with a happiness index of 7.56.
Switzerland is the fourth happiest country a happiness index of 7.51.
Netherlands fifth happiest country with a happiness index of 7.42.
Luxembourg is the sixth happiest country with a happiness index of 7.4.
Sweden is the seventh happiest country with a happiness score of 7.38.
Norway is the eighth happiest country with a score of 7.37.
Israel is the ninth happiest country with a score of 7.36.
New Zealand is the tenth happiest country with a happiness score of 7.2.
