Top 10 Highest Mountains In The World
22 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mount Everest is highest mountain in the world at 8,848m in the Himalayas in Nepal.
K2 mountain in Pakistan is the second highest mountain in the world.
Lhotse mountain peak in the Himalayas is the fourth highest mountain in the world.
Mount Makalu in the Himalayas is the fifth highest mountains in the world.
Cho Oyu mountain peak in the Himalayas is the sixth highest peak in the world.
The Dhaulagiri in Nepal is the seventh highest mountain in the world at 8167m height.
Nanga Parbat in Pakistan is the world’s ninth highest mountain at 8126 metres height.
Manaslu is the eighth highest mountain in the world which was first scaled by Toshio Imanishi and Gyalzen Norbu.
