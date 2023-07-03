10. Annapurna I: 8,035 metres | Located in: Nepal

03 Jul, 2023

Sankunni K

9. Nanga Parbat: 8,126 metres | Located in: Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

8. Manaslu: 8,163 metres | Located in: Nepal

7. Dhaulagiri I: 8,167 metres | Located in: Nepal

6. Cho Oyu: 8,188 metres | Located in: Nepal, China

5. Makalu: 8,485 metres | Located in: Nepal, China

4. Lhotse: 8,516 metres | Located in: Nepal, China

3. Kangchenjunga: 8,586 metres | Located in: India, Nepal

2. Godwin Austen (K2): 8,611 metres | Located in: PoK, China

1. Mount Everest: 8,848 metres | Located in: Nepal, China

