10. Annapurna I: 8,035 metres | Located in: Nepal
9. Nanga Parbat: 8,126 metres | Located in: Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)
8. Manaslu: 8,163 metres | Located in: Nepal
7. Dhaulagiri I: 8,167 metres | Located in: Nepal
6. Cho Oyu: 8,188 metres | Located in: Nepal, China
5. Makalu: 8,485 metres | Located in: Nepal, China
4. Lhotse: 8,516 metres | Located in: Nepal, China
3. Kangchenjunga: 8,586 metres | Located in: India, Nepal
2. Godwin Austen (K2): 8,611 metres | Located in: PoK, China
1. Mount Everest: 8,848 metres | Located in: Nepal, China
