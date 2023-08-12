Top 10 Knockout Quotes From Muhammad Ali That Will Change Your Thinking

12 Aug, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

"Silence is golden when you can't think of a good answer."

"Don't count the days, make the days count."

"I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was."

"We can't be brave without fear."

"What counts in the ring is what you can do after you're exhausted. The same is true of life."

"I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion."

"It's not bragging if you can back it up."

"The man who will whip me will be fast, strong and hasn't been born yet."

"Life is short; we get old so fast. It doesn't make sense to waste time on hating."

