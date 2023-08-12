Top 10 Knockout Quotes From Muhammad Ali That Will Change Your Thinking
12 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
"Silence is golden when you can't think of a good answer."
"Don't count the days, make the days count."
"I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was."
"We can't be brave without fear."
"What counts in the ring is what you can do after you're exhausted. The same is true of life."
"I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion."
"It's not bragging if you can back it up."
"The man who will whip me will be fast, strong and hasn't been born yet."
"Life is short; we get old so fast. It doesn't make sense to waste time on hating."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Indian Dishes That Are Globally Famous