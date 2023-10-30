Top 10 Largest Countries In The World By Area- Check Out
30 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
With a staggering 17,098,242 square km, Russia is the world's largest nation in the world.
Canada is the second-largest country in the world, with 9,948,670 square kilometres.
China is the third largest country in the world, with a land size of 9,706,961 sq. km.
The United States ranks as the fourth-largest country, covering 9,372,610 sq. km. of area.
With a land area of 8,515,767 sq. km. Brazil ranks as the world's fifth-largest nation, famous for the Amazon rainforest.
Australia is the sixth-largest country in the world, covering 7,692,024 sq. km.
With a land area of 3,287,263 square kilometres, India ranks sixth in the globe, well known for its diverse landscapes.
Argentina is the ninth largest country in the world, with a land area of 2,780,400 square kilometres.
Kazakhstan is ranked ninth in the world by area, with 2,724,900 square kilometres.
Algeria is the tenth largest country in the world, covering 2,381,741 sq. km. , situated in North Africa.
