10 Largest Economies In The World By 2050
Projected GDP of China: $58.50 trillion
Projected GDP of USA: $34.10 trillion
Projected GDP of India: $44.13 trillion
Projected GDP of Indonesia: $10.50 trillion
Projected GDP of Germany: $6.14 trillion
Projected GDP of Japan: $6.78 trillion
Projected GDP of UK: $5.37 trillion
Projected GDP of Brazil: $7.54 trillion
Projected GDP of France: $4.71 trillion
Projected GDP of Russia: $7.13 trillion
