Top 10 Largest Militaries of World
25 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
China: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 2.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $250 billion USD
India: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.4 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $72.9 billion USD
United States: -Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $750 billion USD
North Korea: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $10 billion USD
Russi:a Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $65.1 billion USD
Pakistan: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $11.4 billion USD
South Korea: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 600,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $45.7 billion USD
Iran: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 523,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $13.2 billion USD
Vietnam: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 482,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $5.5 billion USD
Egypt: -Active Military Personnel: Approximately 438,500 - Defense Budget: Approximately $11.2 billion USD
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Net Worth