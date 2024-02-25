Top 10 Largest Militaries of World

25 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

China: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 2.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $250 billion USD

India: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.4 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $72.9 billion USD

United States: -Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $750 billion USD

North Korea: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1.3 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $10 billion USD

Russi:a Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $65.1 billion USD

Pakistan: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 1 million - Defense Budget: Approximately $11.4 billion USD

South Korea: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 600,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $45.7 billion USD

Iran: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 523,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $13.2 billion USD

Vietnam: Active Military Personnel: Approximately 482,000 - Defense Budget: Approximately $5.5 billion USD

Egypt: -Active Military Personnel: Approximately 438,500 - Defense Budget: Approximately $11.2 billion USD

