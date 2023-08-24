Top 10 Lesser Known Facts About North Korea
N. Korea has been under the leadership of the same ruling family since 1948, the year it was founded.
N. Korea has its own calendar which is based on Kim II Sung’s birth in 1912. For N. Koreans, the current year is Juche 111.
N. Korea has the fourth largest army in the world.
N. Korea has its own space program which has performed four launches to date, the latest one being in 2016.
N. Korea claims to have a 100% literacy rate.
N. Korea has the world’s largest stadium in its capital, which has a capacity of 150,000.
N. Korea and S. Korea have been at war since 1950.
N. Koreans are not allowed to access the Internet at all, except for a very few elites.
N. Korea holds elections every five years. However, there’s only one name on the ballot.
N. Korea has a list of 28 state-approved haircuts that people can choose from. Getting any style other than that is a punishable crime.
