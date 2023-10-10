Top 10 Most Beautiful Places In Switzerland- In Pics
Jungfraujoch- known as “The Top of Europe,” Jungfraujoch might be the most beautiful place in Switzerland.
Lauterbrunnen- The dramatic rocky cliffs and popular Staubbach Falls, over 300 meters high, surround the town.
Interlaken- One of Switzerland's most stunning locations, Interlaken, is situated between Lake Brienz and Lake Thun.
Lucerne- One of the best places in Switzerland is Lucerne. This medieval town is dotted with historic structures and covered bridges, and it is encircled by mountains.
Bern- In recognition of the stunning architecture in the old town, Bern, the capital of Switzerland, is included as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Lake Geneva- Also known as lac Léman is regarded as one of the most famous places in Switzerland.
Matterhorn- One of Switzerland's most recognizable landmarks and one of its most beautiful locations is the Matterhorn.
Chateau de Chillon- With the Alps in the distance and Lake Geneva's azure waters all around, this is among Switzerland's most picturesque locations.
Mürren- One of Switzerland's loveliest destinations is this village. It is so picturesque that it was included in the 1969 James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
St. Moritz- Is one of the best alpine locations in the world with its craggy peaks, magnificent glaciers, lovely lakes, and dense woods.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Famous People Quotes That Every Dog Lover Can Relate To- In Pics