Top 10 Most Beautiful Skyscrapers in The World
12 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest structure in the world and is made up of structural steel and concrete.
Canton Tower in China is the fifth tallest free-standing tower in the world. The tower is designed in a twisted form.
Guangzhou CTF Finance Center in China is the seventh tallest structure in the world which as 111 floor.
Lotte World Tower in South Korea is one of the iconic global business landmarks which has 123 floors.
Makkah Royal Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia is a mixed residential and hotel complex which has 120 floors.
Merdeka 118 in Malaysia is another tallest structure in the world which has 118 floors.
One World Trade Center in New York City is composed of eight triangles creating a prismatic form.
Shanghai Tower in China is among the ten tallest structures in the world which 127 floors.
Tokyo Skytree in Japan is the third-tallest skyscraper in the world which is a fusion of modern and traditional design.
