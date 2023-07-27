Top 10 Most Dangerous Railway Routes In The World
27 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Chennai-Rameswaram railway route in India crosses 2,065 metres of stretch that runs over the sea.
Outenigue Choo-Tjoe railway track in South Africa literally hangs on the Indian Ocean and makes it dangerous rail route.
Death Railway route in Thailand goes through jungles and dangerous mountains, making it most scary.
Jakarta-Bandung rail track in Indonesia is dangerous as the Cikurutug bridge does not have enclosures on either side.
Georgetown Loop Railroad in Colorado is another dangerous rail route in the world.
Aso Miami railway route in Japan passes through an active volcanic area and trains go through a high fragile unfenced iron bridge.
Devil’s Nose railway track in Ecuador is located at 9000 feet above sea level and is one of the scariest train rides in the world.
Salta-Polvorillo railway route in Argentina passes through 21 tunnels on 13 formidable bridges.
