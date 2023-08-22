Afghan Hound – $7,000. This dog comes from mountains of Afghanistan. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful dogs.
Pharaoh Hound – $7,500. These dogs are highly intelligent as well as athletic and tend to range from 45-55 pounds.
Dogo Argentino – $8,000. Their muscular body allows the doggo to hunt wild hogs in South America and Asia mainly.
Canadian Eskimo Dog – $8,750. It is one of the rarest breeds in the world and is currently facing extinction with less than 300 dogs remaining in 2018.
Rottweiler – $9,000. Rottweilers are considered a great family pet because of their loyalty and obedience to their owners.
Azawakh – $9,500. They were mainly used as hunting dogs. They only exercise in the presence of their owner.
Tibetan Mastiff – $10,000. It was used to protect sheep from predators like wolves, leopards, and bears.
Chow Chow – $11,000. It is one of the oldest and rarest breeds in the world. They require a decent amount of regular exercise.
Lowchen – $12,000. They are very active and playful which makes them perfect for families and children.
Samoyed – $14,000. Most expensive dog in the world. It is kind, loving, and “eager-to-please” with its smiling face.
