Top 10 Most Expensive Fruits in the World
29 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Buddha Shaped Pears cost $9 per piece.
Sekai Ichi Apple costs $21 for one single oversized piece.
Dekopon Citrus oranges come in a pack of six and for a good $80.
Sembikiya Queen Strawberries come in packs of twelve with a price tag of $85.
Square Watermelon costs $800 per piece.
Pineapples from the Lost Gardens of Heligan are valued at more than $1,500 each.
Taiyo No Tamago Mangoes were sold for $3,000.
Ruby Roman Grapes: Premium class grapes are sold in 2015 for an unbelieving $8,400.
Densuke Watermelon: One costs around $250, but in 2008, it was sold for $6,100.
Average price of Yubari King Melon is $12,000 per piece. In 2008, two of them were sold for $30,000.
