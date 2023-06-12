Top 10 Most Expensive Houses In The World
12 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Buckingham Palace in London comprises 775 rooms, 188 staff rooms, 78 bathrooms, and 19 staterooms.
Mukesh Ambani’s Antila has 27 floors and is believed to be worth between $1 billion and $2 billion.
Villa Leopolda palace has 11 rooms and 14 bathrooms, and is estimated to be worth $750 million.
Witanhurst in London, a private estate, which is worth over $450 million.
Villa Les Cèdres – this 18,000-square-foot estate is estimated to be worth $410 million.
Fairfield Mansion in New York has 29 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms and is presently worth $249 million.
Kensington Palace in London is believed to be worth $70 million.
Ellison Estate in California is one of the most expensive houses in the world and is estimated at $200 million.
Palazzo Di Amore in California has 12 rooms and 23 bathrooms and is worth around $195 million.
Xanadu 2.0 in Washington DC has 60-foot pool, 2100 square-foot library, and is worth of $125 million.
