Top 10 Most Expensive Pens in the World
17 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Boheme Royal is the the second-most-expensive pen in the world, worth $1.5 million.
Heaven Gold pen is also one of the costliest ones in the world, worth $1 Million.
Swiss house Caran d’Ache designed La Modernista Diamond Pen, worth $250,000.
Montblanc has designed the Prince Rainier III Limited Edition 81 pen, worth $256,000.
The Aurora Diamante is one of the most exclusive pens in the world, worth $1.28 million.
The Fulgor Nocturnus is known as the most expensive pen in the world and was sold at a charity auction for $8 million in 2010.
The Mystery Masterpiece was created with 30 carats of gems, worth $730,000.
The Perrier-Jouët Anniversary Edition pen is priced at $135,000.
