Top 10 Most Expensive Pens in the World

17 Aug, 2023

Manmath Nayak

The Boheme Royal is the the second-most-expensive pen in the world, worth $1.5 million.

Heaven Gold pen is also one of the costliest ones in the world, worth $1 Million.

Swiss house Caran d’Ache designed La Modernista Diamond Pen, worth $250,000.

Montblanc has designed the Prince Rainier III Limited Edition 81 pen, worth $256,000.

The Aurora Diamante is one of the most exclusive pens in the world, worth $1.28 million.

The Fulgor Nocturnus is known as the most expensive pen in the world and was sold at a charity auction for $8 million in 2010.

The Mystery Masterpiece was created with 30 carats of gems, worth $730,000.

The Perrier-Jouët Anniversary Edition pen is priced at $135,000.

